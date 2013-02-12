BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 12 Europe has no problems with its exchange rates but there are issues with currency policies in the rest of the world, Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
"There's no foreign exchange problem in Europe," Schaeuble told reporters at the end of an EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels. "Nobody said that. There are concerns that there could be something like this in other parts of the world."
Schaeuble's comments were prompted largely by Japan's new government pressing for an aggressive expansion of monetary policy, which has seen the yen weaken sharply as a result. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; writing by Robin Emmott)
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: