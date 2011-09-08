PARIS, Sept 9 G7 finance chiefs meeting on Friday will focus on how to stimulate growth given the faltering recovery, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in remarks published on Thursday.

In an interview with French daily Le Figaro, Baroin said G7 countries should adopt economic measures to suit their own circumstances, be it stimulus or budgetary consolidation, although some wanted a steady response.

"We have a divided diagnostic on the economic situation," he said ahead of the talks in the southern port city of Marseille.

Baroin said there would be no final communique at the end of the summit and urged euro zone members to accelerate the calendar for adopting the European Financial Stability Facility.

He dismissed concerns that the United States and Europe were divided on European bank capitalisation saying the fears were "unfounded."