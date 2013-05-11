BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
AYLESBURY, England May 11 The euro zone crisis is no longer the main risk for the global economy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday, adding that a "relatively high level of liquidity" could cause problems.
Speaking after a meeting of Group of Seven finance officials, Schaeuble said, "of course we had particularly intense discussions with our Japanese colleagues...we told them there are consequences which we can see already."
Policymakers previously voiced concern that Japan is engineering an export-led recovery and that a weaker yen could hinder other regions' ability to grow.
"Finance ministers told central bank governors that we are increasingly concerned about the relatively high level of liquidity," Schaeuble said.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann reiterated that monetary policy could not tackle structural problems and said the longer the period of low interest rate continues the greater the stability risks.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.