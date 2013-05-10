AYLESBURY, England May 10 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday it was important to
keep in mind that the world's leading 20 economies (G20) have
promised not to boost their competitiveness by manipulating
exchange rates.
Speaking to reporters near London at the start of a two-day
gathering of finance ministers from the Group of Seven nations
(G7), Schaeuble said that Japan had promised to take a cautious
approach on the currency issue.
Japan's new ultra-loose monetary policy has sharply driven
down the value of the yen, raising concerns that policymakers
elsewhere may take action to shield their economies from a tide
of hot money.
Schaeuble said foreign exchange rates would be on the agenda
of the ministers during their talks. He added that it was
important to craft policies that balance the desire for economic
growth with the need to reduce budget deficits.