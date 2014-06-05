BRUSSELS, June 5 The world's leading
industrialised nations ended a two-day summit in Brussels on
Thursday, agreed that tougher sanctions against Russia could
still be deployed.
Following are some quotes from the G7 leaders.
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY
"Should events so require we stand ready to intensify
targeted sanctions and to consider additional measures. The
European Council will assess the situation at the end of June.
The day after tomorrow in France individual G7 leaders will
convey this message to President Putin."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
On the economy:
"We are no longer in crisis. There is still stagnation in a
certain number of countries. There is even a slowdown in the
growth that was particularly vigorous in emerging countries.
Already for several months, there have been encouraging signs
from the United States. The European economy is still in a state
of hesitation, from where the will expressed at the G7 to
stimulate growth and jobs."
"I want to praise the decision that the ECB took today in
lowering rates and improving the financing of the economy. The
Central bank understood that the danger is not inflation, it's
deflation. It's the risk of having economies that do not advance
enough."
On Paris 2015 conference on climate change:
"It was very important to have the support of the G7."
On Ukraine/Russia:
"I invited President Putin to come to the ceremonies of June
6 because he is the president of people which made considerable
sacrifices (during World War II)."
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI
On top EU jobs up for grabs:
"Italy does not have a name or national candidature, nor
does it attach itself to geographical choices."
"Nobody can hand down diktats, not a European political
force elected to the European parliament, not a country nor
anybody else."
"I would add that no candidate has obtained a majority and
this is a very important step, therefore we must find a common
understanding."