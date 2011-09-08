* Finmin says to counter speculative yen moves

* Japan to struggle to win G7 support for intervention

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

MARSEILLE, France, Sept 8 Japan will ask the Group of Seven nations for their understanding on its intentions to counter speculative moves in the yen, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the G7 finance leaders' meeting in the French city of Marseille, Azumi reiterated Japan's concerns that the yen's rise could derail the economy's recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami. "Japan will try to win support from the Group of Seven members about our stance on currencies," Azumi told reporters after arriving in Marseille.

"I will convey Japan's position regarding the recent yen rise," he said, saying that Tokyo is ready to take firm steps on excessive yen strength while monitoring speculative moves.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 economic powers -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- meet in Marseille on Friday with global slowdown and debt crises pressuring them to find new solutions, and currency intervention back on the table.

Azumi, picked by new prime minister Yoshihiko Noda a week ago to succeed him in the finance job and expected to follow Noda's lead on the currency and other policies, echoed the premier's concern that excessive yen strength is bad both for Japan and the world economy.

"Japan's economy has been steadily recovering, but I'm concerned that it is showing some signs of downturn due to the yen's rise." Azumi said. "I want to share the view that it would be bad for the world economy if Japan's economy faces downturn."

The yen has gained 5 percent against the dollar in the past two months, hitting a record high of 75.94 in mid-August. It last traded at around 77.50 yen .

Japan's economy is seen recovering from recession, while Europe and the United States face a slowdown, so Tokyo is having a hard time convincing its G7 counterparts of the need for intervention. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Joseph Radford)