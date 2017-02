MARSEILLE, France, Sept 10 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Saturday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner did not voice opposition when he voiced Japan's concerns that a rising yen could threaten its economic recovery. "He was smiling but did not refute. He appears to understand the situation," Azumi told reporters after an early morning bilateral with Geithner the day after a Group of Seven finance chiefs meeting in the French Mediterranean port of Marseille. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)