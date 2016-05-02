By Osamu Tsukimori
| KITAKYUSHU, Japan
KITAKYUSHU, Japan May 2 Energy ministers of the
leading Western economies are discussing ways to create
opportunities from the oil slump that include a push for more
electric vehicles, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr
told Reuters on Monday.
Members of the G7 include major auto-producing countries
such as Japan and Germany, which benefit from cheaper oil but
have been hit by fuel consumption and emissions scandals.
In a push to regain the initiative, Germany last week
announced the launch of a 4,000-euro-per-electric-vehicle
subsidy.
For G7 member Canada, a major oil and natural gas producer,
an oil price fall of some 70 percent since mid-2014 means
economic pain, but the Canadian energy minister said that the
slump also opened up an opportunity.
"Prices are low. Investment is down but we see this also as
an opportunity to prepare for a transition phase in the energy
economy, and we were discussing that over these last two days at
the G7 ministerial meeting," he said on the sidelines of the G7
energy ministers' meeting in Kitakyushu, southwestern Japan.
"In the case of Canada, we have tabled a budget in the House
of Commons that will invest significantly in this transition
through electric vehicles, green technologies, green
infrastructure."
Canada still plans to export liquefied natural gas (LNG)
despite low energy prices, a current abundance and the delay and
cancellation of some projects.
"Our policy objective is that Canada should be an exporter
of LNG both on the east coast and the west, and the geography is
favourable to a Canadian-Japanese relationship," he said. "We
also have some hope that there will be an LNG industry that
develops on the east coast of Canada for export to Europe."
Canada has said it wants to sell oil to Asian economies but
has faced difficulty getting crude pipelines built to the
Pacific coast. Carr said that the government is trying to turn
that around.
"The regulatory process and the way in which the previous
government went about trying to get approvals for pipelines
didn't work," he said.
"So we're going to learn from that experience. We're trying
another way... There are several pipeline applications that are
currently before regulators. You will know before the end of
2016 whether or not there would be any new pipelines given
approval in Canada."
