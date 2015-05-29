(Recasts, adds quotes, details)
DRESDEN, Germany May 29 Japanese Finance
Minister Taro Aso said he welcomed China's intention to reform
its yuan currency and that progress on liberalising China's
capital market should pave the way for the
yuan to satisfy the IMF's criteria as global currency.
China is pushing for the yuan to be included in the basket
of currencies which makes up the IMF's Special Drawing Rights
(SDR) -- a virtual currency that is used for lending to
countries in financial difficulty.
"I told (the G7) I want to welcome the fact that China
showed intention to reform its currency," Aso told reporters
after a gathering of Group of Seven finance ministers and
central bank governors.
"Steady prospects and progress on liberalising capital
accounts (in China) will lead to satisfy the IMF's criteria" for
the yuan to be included in its SDR basket, he said.
Aso went on to say that it would be desirable if the yuan
cleared the IMF standard for a SDR currency.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said G7 finance
chiefs made no critical comment against the bank's quantitative
easing programme, which he said is seen as benefiting both the
Japanese and the global economy.
Both Kuroda and Aso said G7 made no specific debate on
currencies.
"Our quantitative and qualitative easing is aimed at
achieving the 2 percent inflation target," Kuroda said. "I
believe we've gained understanding from global community that
ending deflation in Japan will have positive impacts not only on
Japan but also world economy as a whole," he said.
