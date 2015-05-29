(Recasts, adds quotes, details)

DRESDEN, Germany May 29 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he welcomed China's intention to reform its yuan currency and that progress on liberalising China's capital market should pave the way for the yuan to satisfy the IMF's criteria as global currency.

China is pushing for the yuan to be included in the basket of currencies which makes up the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) -- a virtual currency that is used for lending to countries in financial difficulty.

"I told (the G7) I want to welcome the fact that China showed intention to reform its currency," Aso told reporters after a gathering of Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors.

"Steady prospects and progress on liberalising capital accounts (in China) will lead to satisfy the IMF's criteria" for the yuan to be included in its SDR basket, he said.

Aso went on to say that it would be desirable if the yuan cleared the IMF standard for a SDR currency.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said G7 finance chiefs made no critical comment against the bank's quantitative easing programme, which he said is seen as benefiting both the Japanese and the global economy.

Both Kuroda and Aso said G7 made no specific debate on currencies.

"Our quantitative and qualitative easing is aimed at achieving the 2 percent inflation target," Kuroda said. "I believe we've gained understanding from global community that ending deflation in Japan will have positive impacts not only on Japan but also world economy as a whole," he said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)