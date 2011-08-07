(Repeats to chain to alert)

TOKYO Aug 7 A Japanese government source said on Sunday that it would be normal to assume that the Group of Seven finance leaders will hold a phone conference before Asian markets open on Monday.

Another government source said earlier on Sunday that the G7 finance leaders would discuss the U.S. sovereign rating downgrade and Europe's debt woes, and may issue a statement after their conference call. (Reporting by Tokyo policy team; Editing by Alex Richardson)