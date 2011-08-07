UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Aug 7 A Japanese government source said on Sunday that it would be normal to assume that the Group of Seven finance leaders will hold a phone conference before Asian markets open on Monday.
Another government source said earlier on Sunday that the G7 finance leaders would discuss the U.S. sovereign rating downgrade and Europe's debt woes, and may issue a statement after their conference call. (Reporting by Tokyo policy team; Editing by Alex Richardson)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.