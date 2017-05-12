TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Dudley strikes hawkish tone
* Fed's Dudley: U.S. economy needs further tightening * London terrorist attack boosts bonds overnight * Five-year, 30-year yield curve flattest in three months By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Treasury yields jumped to session highs on Monday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley struck a hawkish tone on monetary policy, raising expectations that the U.S. central bank will continue tightening. Dudley said that halting the tightening