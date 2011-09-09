(Adds quotes, background)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa urged euro zone leaders on Friday to tackle the bloc's debt crisis for the sake of its own economy and those of countries like Japan.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a Group of Seven finance chiefs' meeting in Marseille, Shirakawa said that uncertainty over the global economy was a factor behind the yen's rise and that a more rapid rise would hurt Japan's economy.

He said it was important the G7 finance chiefs shared views on the current situation and came up with a "firm stance" on stabilising the world economy.

"I hope to exchange frank views on the world economy and its outlook at the G7, which is being held at a time of growing uncertainty over the global economy," Shirakawa said.

"Europe's debt problem is one major factor (of that uncertainty). It is important for Europe to tackle its debt problems for its own sake but it would also indirectly bring positive effects on Japan's economy," he said.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 economic powers will discuss the faltering global recovery, debt crises and issues such as stability in the banking sector and Japan's stance on what Tokyo sees as a speculative rise in the yen.

Shirakawa said he would explain to the G7 how the rise in the yen, which he said was due to safe-haven buying because of uncertainty over the global economy, would hurt Japan's economy.

"I will explain Japan's policy response and want to gain understanding," he said.

Japan's economy is seen recovering from recession, despite the blow from the March 11 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis, so Tokyo is having a hard time convincing its G7 counterparts of the need for intervention.

Late on Thursday, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan would seek the G7's understanding for Tokyo's intention to counter speculative moves in the yen. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Catherine Bremer, +81-3-6441-1829, tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com)