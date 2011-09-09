(Adds quotes, background)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa urged euro zone leaders on Friday to tackle
the bloc's debt crisis for the sake of its own economy and those
of countries like Japan.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a Group of Seven finance
chiefs' meeting in Marseille, Shirakawa said that uncertainty
over the global economy was a factor behind the yen's rise and
that a more rapid rise would hurt Japan's economy.
He said it was important the G7 finance chiefs shared views
on the current situation and came up with a "firm stance" on
stabilising the world economy.
"I hope to exchange frank views on the world economy and its
outlook at the G7, which is being held at a time of growing
uncertainty over the global economy," Shirakawa said.
"Europe's debt problem is one major factor (of that
uncertainty). It is important for Europe to tackle its debt
problems for its own sake but it would also indirectly bring
positive effects on Japan's economy," he said.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 economic
powers will discuss the faltering global recovery, debt crises
and issues such as stability in the banking sector and Japan's
stance on what Tokyo sees as a speculative rise in the yen.
Shirakawa said he would explain to the G7 how the rise in
the yen, which he said was due to safe-haven buying because of
uncertainty over the global economy, would hurt Japan's economy.
"I will explain Japan's policy response and want to gain
understanding," he said.
Japan's economy is seen recovering from recession, despite
the blow from the March 11 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear
crisis, so Tokyo is having a hard time convincing its G7
counterparts of the need for intervention.
Late on Thursday, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan
would seek the G7's understanding for Tokyo's intention to
counter speculative moves in the yen.
