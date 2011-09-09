MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa urged euro zone leaders on Friday to tackle the bloc's debt crisis for the sake of its own economy and those of countries like Japan.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a Group of Seven finance chiefs' meeting in Marseille, Shirakawa said that uncertainty over the global economy was a factor behind the yen's rise and that a more rapid rise would hurt Japan's economy.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 economic powers will discuss the faltering global recovery, debt crises and issues such as stability in the banking sector and Japan's stance on what Tokyo sees as a speculative rise in the yen. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)