By Leika Kihara

SENDAI, Japan, May 20 The United States continues to believe that exchange-rate conditions regarding Japan have been "orderly," a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday, signalling again that Tokyo has no justification to intervene in the currency market to stem yen gains.

"We've had agreements in the G7 and G20 for a number of years that have been very solid, workable ... that give all of us the ability to use domestic tools for domestic purposes, but that they commit to refraining from exchange-rate targeting unless there are disorderly conditions," the official said.

"I continue to believe that Japan has orderly conditions," the official said, when asked whether Washington's stance on the yen has not changed since last month's Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering in Washington.

Currency market stability is among topics financial leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies are discussing at a two-day gathering in Sendai, northeast Japan, that kicked off on Friday.

Japan has failed to bridge differences with the United States on the yen, with Washington dismissing Tokyo's concerns that recent yen rises are excessive and instead pushing for agreements against currency market interventions.

The official said there needed to be a distinction between disorderly currency moves that warrant intervention, such as when the G7 rallied behind Japan to rein in a yen spike, and "fluctuations in markets that happen."

"When there are truly disorderly conditions (in currency markets), you know."

Japanese authorities have stayed away from the markets since they last intervened in 2011. At the time, Tokyo got G7 consent to intervene to stem a yen spike driven by speculation that a devastating earthquake would force Japanese insurers to repatriate overseas funds to pay for damage claims.

The official said it was important that G7 and G20 countries adhere to their commitment to refrain from "beggar-thy-neighbor" currency policies so countries would instead pursue monetary, fiscal and structural steps to boost growth.

"If you're competing for your share of a shrinking pie that won't lead to a better global economy," the official said.

Commenting on whether Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should delay a scheduled sales tax hike next year, the official said Tokyo should either reschedule the tax hike or take fiscal steps to compensate for the drag on the economy.

"The most important thing is that there not be an additional drag on Japan's economy because it will be an unfortunate outcome if a policy were to drive the economy into either flat or negative territory," the official said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)