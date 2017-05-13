BARI, Italy May 13 Finance chiefs from the
Group of Seven rich countries will commit on Saturday to join
forces to fight the growing threat of international cyber
attacks, according to a draft statement of a meeting they are
holding in Italy.
A global cyber attack infected tens of thousands of
computers in nearly 100 countries on Friday.
"We recognise that cyber incidents represent a growing
threat for our economies and that appropriate economy-wide
policy responses are needed," the draft statement, seen by
Reuters, said.
It called for common shared practices to spot quickly any
vulnerabilities in the world's financial system and stressed the
importance of effective measures to assess cyber security among
individual financial firms and at sector level.
The draft will be reviewed before publication later on
Saturday by the G7 finance ministers and central bankers who are
discussing issues facing the world economy at a two-day meeting
in Bari, Italy.
Italian finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters
that the discussions, which had been scheduled before Friday's
attacks, were "unfortunately very timely."
(Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by William Schomberg)