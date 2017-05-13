BARI, Italy May 13 Group of Seven financial
chiefs discussed the international cyber attack that affected
almost 100 countries on Friday but have no idea who was
responsible, Italian officials said.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and central bank governor
Ignazio Visco both replied negatively when asked at the end of a
G7 meeting in Bari, Italy, whether the G7 had any suspicions on
who was behind the attack.
"Frankly no, we discussed it but we don't know anything,"
Visco said.
Separately, Padoan said his relations with new U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin were "improving all the time", although
there were naturally "differences" in some areas, as there are
within the G7 in general.
