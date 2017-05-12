BARI, Italy May 12 G7 finance officials have raised concerns about risks to global growth from the Trump administration's policy proposals including tax reform, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.

Finance ministers from the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Britain, the Group of Seven (G7), are holding two days of talks on the global economy, taxation and terrorist financing in the southern Italian city of Bari. (Reporting By David Lawder)