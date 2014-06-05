BRUSSELS, June 5 President Barack Obama said on
Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin must recognize and
work with Ukraine's new government and stop "provocations" along
its border, or face tougher sanctions from members of the G7
group of nations.
"We will have a chance to see what Mr. Putin does over the
next two, three, four weeks, and if he remains on the current
course then we've already indicated the kinds of actions that
we're prepared to take," Obama told at a news conference at the
end of a G7 summit.
The president added that he would have preferred it if
France had held back on the sale of Mistral helicopter carriers
to Russia.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason in Brussels and
Steve Holland in Washington, editing by Mike Peacock)