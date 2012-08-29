* G7 says ready to push for release of oil reserves
* Hurricane Isaac halts 90 pct of Gulf of Mexico oil output
* White House says oil release still an option
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 Finance ministers of the
Group of Seven most industrialized nations urged oil-producing
countries on Tuesday to raise output to ensure the market is
well supplied, while warning that the West was ready to tap
strategic oil reserves to offset rising prices that could hamper
global growth.
"We stand ready to call upon the International Energy Agency
to take appropriate action to ensure that the market is fully
and timely supplied," the G7 said in a statement. "The current
rise in oil prices reflects geopolitical concerns and certain
supply disruptions. We encourage oil-producing countries to
increase their output to meet demand."
Oil prices have surged as Western sanctions on Iran led to a
loss of about 1 million barrels per day in crude exports from
the OPEC member. Prices rose on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac
approached the oil rich U.S. Gulf coast.
The administration of President Barack Obama said it was
still open to possible release of oil from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve.
"That option has been on the table for some time, and
remains on the table, but we have no announcements to make
today," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters
traveling to Iowa with President Obama.
Washington considered tapping emergency reserves in March
but held off after oil prices declined. Reuters reported earlier
this month that the White House was dusting off those plans and
that some energy experts viewed Isaac as a potential trigger for
such a move.
The head of the IEA, which represents 28 oil consuming
countries, voiced her strongest opposition yet to a release of
emergency oil supplies. "Higher prices alone are not the trigger
for an IEA collective stock release and at this moment we see
that the crude oil market is adequately supplied," Maria van der
Hoeven said earlier on Tuesday at an industry conference in
Norway.
Losses of crude exports due to this year's sanctions on Iran
"didn't come out of the blue," she said, adding that the United
States would need to decide for itself whether Hurricane Isaac
required a domestic stock release.
Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was down more than
90 percent on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac headed toward Louisiana
as a Category 1 storm. It was expected to make landfall as early
as Tuesday night.
Energy analysts do not anticipate extensive damage to oil
and gas infrastructure if the storm stays in line with current
projections. Still, any supply disruptions could heighten
pressure for emergency oil supplies to be released.
"We remain vigilant of the risks to the global economy. In
this context and mindful of the substantial risks posed by
elevated oil prices, we are monitoring the situation in oil
markets closely," the G7 said.
Finance ministers also noted that Saudi Arabia had committed
at a G20 meeting of world leaders in Mexico earlier this year to
use its spare oil production capacity to ensure adequate supply.
The comments from the finance ministers are a strong signal
that a release may be imminent, said Jan Stuart, head of energy
research at Credit Suisse in New York.
"A significant group of industrialized countries now appears
to be ready to make reserves available -- they know that when
you make statements at this level, you also need to be ready to
follow through," Stuart said.