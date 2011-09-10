MARSEILLE, France, Sept 10 Eurogroup chairman
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday that it would be a good
decision if the ECB were to appoint German deputy Finance
Minister Joerg Asmussen to its executive board.
On Friday a source told Reuters that Asmussen would be named
to replace Juergen Stark on ECB board after Stark stepped down
in a row over the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
"It would be a very good decision," Juncker told reporters
the morning after a meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs in
the French Mediterranean port of Marseille.
Asmussen declined to comment to reporters as he left his
hotel in Marseille on Saturday morning.
