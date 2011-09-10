MARSEILLE, France, Sept 10 Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday that it would be a good decision if the ECB were to appoint German deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen to its executive board.

On Friday a source told Reuters that Asmussen would be named to replace Juergen Stark on ECB board after Stark stepped down in a row over the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

"It would be a very good decision," Juncker told reporters the morning after a meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs in the French Mediterranean port of Marseille.

Asmussen declined to comment to reporters as he left his hotel in Marseille on Saturday morning. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)