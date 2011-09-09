* G7 sources say communique now likely from meeting

* Communique would focus on growth, support Obama jobs move

* No talk of combined market intervention (adds details)

By Giselda Vagnoni and Daniel Flynn

MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Group of Seven finance chiefs will likely issue a communique after their talks in southern France but there will be no talk of combined market intervention, G7 sources said.

Sources from different members of the G7 group of industrialised economies said a final communique was now in the works, after pressure from delegations, despite host country France having planned not to issue one.

The statement will voice support for U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs plan and for Europe's July 21 decision to beef up the powers of the euro zone's EFSF bailout facility, taking care to present a united front among G7 nations, one source said.

Final approval on a communique from finance ministers and central bank heads in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille was still required as the group wrapped up meeting sessions at 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) and prepared to head into a working dinner.

Friday's meeting took place under heavy pressure to take action to revive flagging economic growth in rich nations and calm the biggest confidence crisis in financial markets since the global credit crunch, with policy options limited by big economic differences between countries.

A second source said a communique would likely talk about the global economic slowdown, financial market turmoil and the policy tools different countries could use, but would make no reference to concerted interventions. (Writing by Catherine Bremer, editing by Mike Peacock)