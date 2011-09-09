MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Group of Seven finance ministers agreed on Friday to respond in concert to a slowdown in the global economy but produced no concrete action to calm markets spooked by signs of faltering growth and Europe's debt crisis.

"We met at a time of new challenges to ... growth, fiscal deficits and sovereign debt ... There are now clear signs of a slowdown in global growth. We are committed to a strong and coordinated response to these challenges," a communique said after hours of talks between G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

"We reaffirmed our share interest in a strong and stable international financial system and our support for market determined exchange rates," it said. "We will consult closely in regard to actions in exchange markets and would cooperate as appropriate."

A German government source said talks dragged on late into the evening because France wanted a joint communiqué but others in the meeting felt there was not enough common ground to merit one.

Ministers and central bankers were under pressure to calm the biggest confidence crisis in financial markets since the 2007-8 global credit crunch. But with different countries facing different problems there was no one-size-fits-all solution.

"We have to get away from the idea there is only one solution for all... It's not rigour versus growth," French finance minister Francois Baroin told a news conference.

A senior U.S. official said the meeting was dominated by Europe's sovereign debt crisis. (Writing by Mike Peacock)