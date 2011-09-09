MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Group of Seven finance
ministers agreed on Friday to respond in concert to a slowdown
in the global economy but produced no concrete action to calm
markets spooked by signs of faltering growth and Europe's debt
crisis.
"We met at a time of new challenges to ... growth, fiscal
deficits and sovereign debt ... There are now clear signs of a
slowdown in global growth. We are committed to a strong and
coordinated response to these challenges," a communique said
after hours of talks between G7 finance ministers and central
bankers.
"We reaffirmed our share interest in a strong and stable
international financial system and our support for market
determined exchange rates," it said. "We will consult closely in
regard to actions in exchange markets and would cooperate as
appropriate."
A German government source said talks dragged on late into
the evening because France wanted a joint communiqué but others
in the meeting felt there was not enough common ground to merit
one.
Ministers and central bankers were under pressure to calm
the biggest confidence crisis in financial markets since the
2007-8 global credit crunch. But with different countries facing
different problems there was no one-size-fits-all solution.
"We have to get away from the idea there is only one
solution for all... It's not rigour versus growth," French
finance minister Francois Baroin told a news conference.
A senior U.S. official said the meeting was dominated by
Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
(Writing by Mike Peacock)