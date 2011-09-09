MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Group of Seven finance chiefs meeting in southern France are considering issuing a communique after their talks, a G7 source said on Friday.

G7 chair France had said there would be no communique from the talks, but the source said the issue was now being debated and there was a 50 percent chance of a statement.

The source said if there was a communique it would talk about the global economic slowdown, financial market turmoil and the policy tools different countries could use, but it would not make any reference to concerted interventions. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Mike Peacock)