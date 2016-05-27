BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA2 to $800M NYC GO bonds fiscal 2017 series C & D; outlook stable
* Moody's assigns AA2 to $800M NYC GO bonds fiscal 2017 series C & D; outlook stable
TOKYO May 27 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers "shares a strong sense of crisis" about the outlook for the global economy and is committed to concerted action to lift demand.
"The most worrisome risk is a contraction of the global economy," Abe told a news conference after chairing a G7 summit that declared "global growth is our urgent priority".
Drawing repeated parallels to the global financial crisis that followed the 2008 Lehman bankruptcy, Abe said: "There is a risk of the global economy falling into crisis if appropriate policy responses are not made".
For Japan's part, Abe vowed to "reignite powerfully the engine of Abenomics," referring to his growth and reflation policies.
He said he will decide before a planned summer election whether to raise the national sales tax again.
Government sources told Reuters on Friday the premier will for a second time delay the tax hike as the threat of deflation re-emerges and he prepares to face voters.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by William Mallard and Michael Perry)
* Moody's assigns AA2 to $800M NYC GO bonds fiscal 2017 series C & D; outlook stable
* Fred's Inc- On Jan 27, co, units entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 19, 2015 - SEC Filing
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Mexico's peso hit a more than six-week high and Brazil's real strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate increase. The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on inflationary pressures. The U.S. central bank said job gains remained