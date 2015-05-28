(Adds comments and details)
DRESDEN, Germany May 28 Japanese Finance
Minister Taro Aso on Thursday fired a verbal warning shot
against the yen's slide, saying that the decline in recent days
had been "rough" and he would monitor foreign exchange markets
carefully.
The dollar climbed to a 12-1/2-year high against the yen
earlier on Thursday as investors bet that U.S. interest rates
would rise later this year while Japanese monetary policy
remains ultra-loose.
"The current yen weakening in the past few days has been
rough. I will closely monitor market moves," Aso told reporters
on the sidelines of a gathering of finance ministers and central
bank chiefs of the Group of Seven countries in Germany.
The remark was stronger than recent mild warnings by
Japanese policymakers against excess currency turbulence,
cautioning markets against pushing the yen down too rapidly.
Japan's export-reliant economy has historically suffered
from a strong yen, so many policymakers have welcomed limited
yen declines.
But some have begun to worry about the drawbacks, such as
boosting import costs and eroding consumers' purchasing power,
which could outweigh benefits to exporters.
Aso said G7 finance leaders did not discuss currencies at
Thursday's gathering.
But Aso said he had reaffirmed the G7/G20 commitment on
currencies when meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
G7 and G20 major economies are committed to
market-determined exchange rates.
Japan last intervened in the markets in November 2011, to
stem a strengthening yen. It last bought the yen to arrest its
decline versus the dollar in the late 1990s, when the country
was grappling with the Asian financial crisis and its own
banking crisis.
(Writing by William Schomberg and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Andrew Roche)