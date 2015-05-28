DRESDEN, Germany May 28 Japanese Finance
Minister Taro Aso on Thursday said a weakening of Japan's yen
currency in recent days had been "rough" and he would monitor
moves in the foreign exchange markets carefully.
The dollar climbed to a 12-1/2-year high against the yen
earlier on Thursday as investors bet that U.S. interest rates
would rise later this year while Japanese monetary policy
remains ultra-loose.
"The current yen weakening in the past few days has been
rough. I will closely monitor market moves," Aso told reporters
on the sidelines of a gathering of finance ministers and central
bank chiefs of the Group of Seven countries in Germany.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by William Schomberg;
Editing by David Ljunggren)