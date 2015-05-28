DRESDEN, Germany May 28 Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrial nations agreed on Thursday that they were not concerned by recent volatility on government bond markets, a German G7 delegation source said.

"We're not concerned about the recent high volatility, especially on bond markets," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The general view ... was that this was a correction after the extreme fall in yields we experienced beforehand."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Frank Siebelt and Paul Carrel)