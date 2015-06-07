(Adds details, Cameron response)
KRUEN, Germany, June 7 U.S. President Barack
Obama told Prime Minister David Cameron he hoped Britain would
keep military spending at 2 percent of national output, despite
London's need to cut a sizeable budget deficit, a British source
said on Sunday.
Obama pressed Cameron on the sensitive subject in a
bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of
Seven industrial nations in Germany amid concern in the United
States that defence spending in its closest ally could be poised
to fall below the NATO target.
The exchange will add to domestic pressure on Cameron to
maintain defence outlays. Many of his Conservative lawmakers
have already urged him to promise not to cut the military
budget, something he has so far refused to rule out.
"They touched on 2 percent," the British source said. "The
president underlined the importance of the UK and the US - we
are the two pillars of NATO - and said he accepted the fiscal
challenges but hoped that the UK would find a way to meet it."
Cameron told Obama Britain was meeting the 2 percent target
for now and reeled off a list of how Britain was using its army
around the world, in places like Iraq, to help Washington, the
source said.
The British government is due to hold a spending review in
the autumn and Cameron, whose government has pledged to erase
the deficit as fast as it can, has repeatedly declined to
confirm he will maintain spending at the NATO target level.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Paul Taylor)