KRUEN, Germany, June 7 U.S. President Barack
Obama told Prime Minister David Cameron he hoped Britain would
keep military spending at 2 percent of national output, despite
a need to cut his country's budget deficit, a British source
said on Sunday.
Obama pressed Cameron on the sensitive subject in a
bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of
Seven industrial nations in Germany amid concern in the United
States that defence spending in its closest military ally could
be poised to fall below the NATO target.
"They touched on 2 percent," the British source said. "The
president underlined the importance of the UK and the US - we
are the two pillars of NATO - and said he accepted the fiscal
challenges but hoped that the UK would find a way to meet it."
The British government is holding a defence spending review
and has declined to confirm that it will maintain spending at
the NATO target level.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Paul Taylor)