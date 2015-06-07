KRUEN, Germany, June 7 Japan said on Sunday it
would favour the Group of Seven major industrial democracies
setting their own target for reducing carbon dioxide emissions
in a boost for efforts to combat global warming.
A spokesman for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking
after he met French President Francois Hollande, who will host a
U.N. summit on fighting climate change later this year, said
when asked whether the G7 should set its own specific goal: "The
best scenario would be yes but... let's wait (until) tomorrow's
G7 leaders' discussion."
France and summit host Germany have been pressing for G7
specific greenhouse gas emission reduction targets as well as
joint financing for climate mitigation. Japan and Canada were
regarded before the summit as potential hold-outs, diplomats and
environmental campaigners said.
(Writing by Paul Taylor)