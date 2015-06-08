KRUEN, Germany, June 8 The Group of Seven (G7) countries are committed to a goal of limiting the rise in average global temperatures to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day G7 summit, Merkel added that the leading industrialised countries were also committed to raising $100 billion in annual climate financing by 2020 from public and private sources.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Paul Carrel)