TAORMINA, Italy May 27 Group of Seven (G7)
leaders have still not agreed to joint language on the issues of
trade and Russia, a G7 source said, hours before their final
communique is due to be published.
The source said diplomats had been unable to resolve whether
the communique would include a pledge to fight against
"protectionism" and a separate threat to take additional action
against Russia, if warranted, for its intervention in Ukraine.
Language on climate change has been finalised, the source
said. The communique will specify that six of the seven
countries back the 2015 Paris Agreement and that the United
States had been given more time to decide on its stance.
G7 leaders were due to finalise the language on trade and
Russia on Saturday afternoon, the source said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)