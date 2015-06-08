KRUEN, Germany, June 8 Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi denied on Monday that concern over the strength of
the dollar had been an issue at a meeting of leaders of the
Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries.
"We discussed the oscillations of the euro and the dollar
simply to get a picture of the reality of individual countries.
There was no argument over this," Renzi told reporters after the
meeting.
Earlier, the dollar fell briefly against the euro and the
Japanese yen after a news agency report that U.S. President
Barack Obama had told the meeting that the strong dollar was a
problem. The White House denied the report.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie)