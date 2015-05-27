DRESDEN, Germany May 27 Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday he did not think "anything inadvertent" would happen to derail progress towards a solution on the Greek crisis.

"People are looking at it very carefully ... decisions have to be made but they are going to be made I think with knowledge of the consequences," he said in an interview on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Carrel)