By David Ljunggren
DRESDEN, Germany May 27 Canadian Finance
Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday he did not think "anything
inadvertent" would happen to derail progress towards a solution
on the long-running Greek crisis.
Earlier in the day, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged
international creditors to show more flexibility in negotiations
with Athens to avert a possible default and exit from the euro
zone with incalculable consequences. {ID:nL3N0YI3YR]
"I don't think anything inadvertent will happen," Oliver
told Reuters in an interview when asked about Lew's remarks.
Oliver was speaking ahead of a meeting in Dresden of Group
of Seven finance chiefs, who will spend part of the time talking
about Greece.
Pressed as to why he did not foresee inadvertent events in
the crisis, Oliver replied: "Because people are looking at it
very carefully ... decisions have to be made but they are going
to be made I think with knowledge of the consequences".
Oliver said he had talked earlier on Wednesday with Greek
counterpart Yanis Varoufakis, who wanted to give Greece's
perspective ahead of the G7 meeting.
"We all have the same overarching objective, which is to see
this situation resolved in a way that's sustainable. But having
said that, there are some thorny issues that have to be dealt
with," said Oliver.
