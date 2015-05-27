UPDATE 1-Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit to KKR, Canada Pension
* Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit for $953 mln
BERLIN May 27 Greece must make greater efforts if it wants to reach an agreement with its creditors, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters on Wednesday.
Greece's government on Wednesday said it is starting to draft an agreement with creditors that would pave the way for aid, but European officials quickly dismissed that as wishful thinking.
"They have to really put in more effort to make this the final stretch," Djisselbloem told Reuters on the margins of a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrial nations in Dresden, Germany.
"They've been more optimistic all along," he added.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit for $953 mln
LONDON, March 28 European shares gained on Tuesday in early deals, boosted by positive results and dealmaking, as stock markets recovered from a sentiment-fuelled dip in the previous session.