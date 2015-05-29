(Adds comments from Weidmann)
DRESDEN, Germany May 29 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that it was not just up to
Germany to help Greece, saying this was a task for the whole of
the euro zone.
"We are aware of our responsibility and we will do
everything to do justice to this responsibility but this is not
just a responsibility for one country, not just a responsibility
for Germany It's a responsibility for the euro zone as a
whole," he said after a meeting of the finance ministers and
central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven (G7) countries.
Speaking at the same news conference, Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann said participants at the G7 meeting had discussed how
the extended period of low interest rates could cause financial
stability risks to arise, especially in the insurance sector.
"I think one thing is clear, namely that the duration of the
low interest rates of course has a decisive influence on
financial stability risks and the build-up of possible
exaggerations on the financial markets," Weidmann said.
"And in this respect my opinion is certainly that the
intensity with which people are discussing the risks has
certainly increased and in this analysis there is agreement that
we need to be careful and keep an eye on the risks," he added.
Turning to the volatility on financial markets in recent
weeks, Weidmann said the G7 members thought the sharp increase
in longer-term interest rates was a "correction" of earlier
exaggerations, especially where bond markets were concerned.
