* Merkel, Hollande speak with Greek PM on eve of meeting
* U.S. officials fear 'Grexit' impact, want Europe to find
deal
* Summit will also discuss Islamic State, Boko Haram threats
By Noah Barkin
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 7 Leaders
from the Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations meet on Sunday
in the Bavarian Alps for a summit overshadowed by Greece's debt
crisis and ongoing violence in Ukraine.
Host Angela Merkel is hoping to secure commitments from her
G7 guests to tackle global warming to build momentum in the
run-up to a major United Nations climate summit in Paris in
December. The German agenda also foresees discussions on global
health issues, from Ebola to antibiotics and tropical diseases.
But on the evening before the German chancellor welcomes the
leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United
States, she and French President Francois Hollande were forced
into their fourth emergency phone call in 10 days with Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to try to break a deadlock between
Athens and its international creditors.
The two sides have been wrangling for months over the terms
of a cash-for-reform deal for Greece. Without aid from euro zone
partners and the IMF, Greece could default on its loans within
weeks, possibly forcing it out of the currency bloc.
An upsurge of violence in eastern Ukraine will also play a
prominent role at the meeting at Schloss Elmau, a luxury hotel
perched in the picturesque mountains of southern Germany near
the Austrian border.
European monitors have blamed the bloodshed on
Russian-backed separatists and the leaders could decide at the
summit to send a strong message to President Vladimir Putin, who
was frozen out of what used to be the G8 after Moscow's
annexation of Crimea last year.
Ahead of the gathering, thousands of anti-G7 protesters
marched in the nearby town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen on
Saturday. There were sporadic clashes with police and several
marchers were taken to hospital with injuries, but the violence
was minor compared to some previous summits.
The Germans have deployed 17,000 police around the former
winter Olympic games venue at the foot of Germany's highest
mountain, the Zugspitze. Another 2,000 are on stand-by across
the border in Austria.
Merkel is due to hold talks with U.S. President Barack Obama
on Sunday morning before the summit gets underway, with Ukraine,
Middle East turmoil and the TTIP free trade agreement being
negotiated between Washington and the European Union at the top
of the agenda.
Obama may also be keen to hear the latest from Merkel on the
Greek talks. Officials in Washington, worried that a so-called
"Grexit" could hit the world economy, have stepped up pressure
on their European counterparts in recent weeks to clinch a deal.
"I think waiting until the day or two before whatever the
deadline is, is just a way of courting an accident," U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said at a meeting of G7 finance
ministers in the eastern city of Dresden last week.
On Monday, the summit is also due to discuss militant
threats from groups like Islamic State and Boko Haram with the
leaders of Nigeria, Tunisia and Iraq, part of an "outreach"
group of non-G7 countries.
Merkel will also have hard work on the climate talks. She
won plaudits in 2007 when she hosted a G8 meeting on the Baltic
coast and convinced Obama's predecessor George W. Bush to join
other leaders in pledging to fight global warming.
This time she and Hollande, who will host the UN summit at
the end of the year, need to overcome resistance from Japan and
Canada. In a video podcast on Saturday, Merkel said the Paris
conference could only be successful if the G7 committed to limit
the rise in average global temperatures to two degrees Celsius
above pre-industrial levels.
"Otherwise I don't think there will be a climate agreement
in Paris and all of the participants know that," she said.
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Taylor)