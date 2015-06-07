GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 7 Japan's economy is returning to a "growth orbit", a spokesman for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on the sidelines of a summit of Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Sunday.

The economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter, emerging from a tax hike-induced recession last year.

"The Japanese economy is returning to growth orbit," spokesman Yasuhisa Kawamura told reporters after the summit discussion of the world economy. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel)