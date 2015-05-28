DRESDEN, Germany May 28 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said he doesn't think major exchange rates
deviate substantially from economic fundamentals.
"At this moment, exchange rate alignment among major
currencies does not deviate substantially from the relationship
which could be justified by economic fundamentals," he told a
recorded CNBC programme.
Kuroda added that the yen could appreciate if Japan's
economy grows in the next two years as the BOJ has been
predicting.
Kuroda was in Dresden to attend a G7 gathering of finance
officials and central bankers.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)