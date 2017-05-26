TAORMINA, Italy May 26 Group of Seven leaders had a "controversial" debate on climate change, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Friday, with U.S. President Donald Trump urged by everyone at the table to back the Paris Accords.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Trump was still considering the matter, but added that he believed Washington would in the end honour its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Crispian Balmer)