Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
TAORMINA, Italy May 26 Group of Seven leaders had a "controversial" debate on climate change, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Friday, with U.S. President Donald Trump urged by everyone at the table to back the Paris Accords.
Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Trump was still considering the matter, but added that he believed Washington would in the end honour its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Crispian Balmer)
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.