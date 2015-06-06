GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 6 German
Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Group of Seven (G7) leaders
to agree to limit the rise in average global temperatures to two
degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, warning that
without such a commitment a broader climate deal could fail.
Climate is one of the key topics on the agenda at a G7
meeting in a Bavarian castle starting on Sunday. Merkel is
hoping leaders will send a strong signal on cutting greenhouse
gases ahead of a United Nations climate meeting in Paris in
December.
The conference in Paris will only be credible if countries
stick to the 2-degree goal that was agreed in Copenhagen back in
2009, Merkel said in a video podcast released on Saturday.
"Otherwise I don't think there will be a climate agreement
in Paris and all of the participants know that. That's why I
hope that we, as the G7 countries, can clearly say: we stand by
this goal," she said.
But she warned not to expect a broader accord at the summit:
"I don't think we should compare the G7 summit with targeted
negotiations towards a climate agreement; rather there can only
be a commitment from important industrial countries here."
Scientists say that based on current emissions and reduction
pledges already in place, global temperatures look set to rise
by 4 degrees Celsius by 2100.
A 2-degree increase could make some islands in the Pacific
uninhabitable, increase the number of weather-related disasters
and lead to large numbers of people being displaced, experts
say.
Rich nations have already agreed to mobilise an annual $100
billion in climate finance by 2020 but only around $10 billion
has been pledged so far.
"I think it's important that we, as G7, give a confirmation,
so-to-speak, of this 100-billion fund," Merkel said, adding that
payments and promises would, however, be sought at other
conferences.
Merkel has previously said that Germany aims to double its
climate financing by 2020 compared to 2014, by increasing aid
from its budget to 4 billion euros annually and increasing funds
available from KfW state development bank to 3 billion euros.
Merkel said it was possible to achieve steady global growth
while also protecting the climate, adding that Germany had
managed to decouple economic growth from CO2 emissions.
She said industrial nations had a responsibility to provide
technology that could help emerging and developing countries "so
that they don't have to copy all of the steps that we made
decades ago".
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)