BERLIN, June 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday morning before the start of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Bavaria, a senior German official who requested anonymity said on Thursday.

The official said the two leaders would meet in the town of Kruen, near the Elmau palace where the summit is being held. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)