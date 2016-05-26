ISE-SHIMA May 26 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe told fellow Group of Seven leaders on Thursday that North
Korea's nuclear and missile programmes are also a concern to
Europe, a top Japanese government official said.
Chairing the first of two days of a G7 summit in central
Japan, Abe told his counterparts that Pyongyang's development of
nuclear technology and ballistic missiles poses a threat to
international peace, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige
Seko told reporters.
The prime minister also said it is important to have
Russia's constructive engagement in neighbouring Ukraine and
said Japan is ready to extend a fresh $500 million in aid to
Iraq, Seko said.
(Writing by William Mallard)