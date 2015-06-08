(Adds background)
KRUEN, Germany, June 8 A senior U.S. official
denied on Monday a news wire report that President Barack Obama
had told a Group of Seven industrial nations' summit that the
strong dollar was a problem.
Bloomberg News earlier quoted a French official as saying
Obama had made the comment.
"The President did not state that the strong dollar was a
problem," the U.S. official said.
"He made a point that he has made previously, a number of
times: that global demand is too weak and that G7 countries need
to use all policy instruments, including fiscal policy as well
as structural reforms and monetary policy, to promote growth."
The Bloomberg report came after a group of French reporters
met President Francois Hollande on Monday morning ahead of the
second day of the G7 summit.
The dollar fell briefing against the euro and the Japanese
yen after the Bloomberg report but recovered after the denial.
The leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Britain,
Italy, Japan and Canada discussed the world economic recovery at
Sunday's first session, but officials of other delegations said
they did not focus on currencies.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Noah Barkin; Writing by Paul
Taylor; Editing by Gareth Jones)