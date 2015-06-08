KRUEN, Germany, June 8 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that there was no reason that the Supreme Court should rule against his healthcare law, describing it as an "easy case" which should never have been taken up by the court.

"Under well-established precedent, there is no reason why the existing (healthcare) exchanges should be overturned through a court case," Obama said at the conclusion of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Germany.

"This should be an easy case. Frankly it probably shouldn't even have been taken up," he said. (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)