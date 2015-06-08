KRUEN, Germany, June 8 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday more progress was needed to stem the flow of foreign fighters into Syria and Iraq, and that all countries in the international coalition were ready to do more to train Iraqi security forces if that would help.

"We want to get more Iraqi security forces trained, fresh, well-equipped and focused and (Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-) Abadi wants the same thing so we're reviewing a range of plans for how we might do that," Obama said after meeting Abadi on the sidelines of a Group of Seven industrial nations' summit.

He told a news conference that Washington did not yet have a "complete strategy" for helping Baghdad regain control of territory captured by Islamic State fighters since that required Iraq to make commitments on how to carry out recruitment and training. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Taylor)