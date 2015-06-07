KRUEN, Germany, June 7 U.S. President Barack
Obama said before the start of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in
the Bavarian Alps that leaders would discuss how to stand up to
Russia's "aggression" in Ukraine as well as threats from
extremism and climate change.
"So over the next two days in Schloss Elmau we're going to
discuss our shared future, the global economy that creates jobs
and opportunity, maintaining a strong and prosperous European
Union, forging new trade partnerships across the Atlantic,
standing up to Russian aggression in Ukraine, combating threats
from violent extremism to climate change," Obama said in a town
near the summit site at Schloss Elmau.
"On all these issues we are very grateful for the
partnership and leadership of your chancellor, Angela Merkel,"
he added, standing next to the German leader, surrounded by
locals dressed in traditional lederhosen and dirndl corseted
dresses.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)